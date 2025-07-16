Anambra Under Siege, APC Leader Tells Soludo

Swedish-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) creativity startup Chief Executive Officer, Ikeagwuonwu Chinedu Klinsmann, has claimed that Anambra State “is under hostage by criminals”.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chief, in a statement, accused Governor Chukwuma Soludo of not doing enough to protect residents against criminals.

Klinsmann recalled that during his campaign, Soludo promised to tackle the menace of “unknown gunmen and restore safety across the state; yet, insecurity has not only persisted but escalated under his watch, surpassing the challenges faced during his predecessor’s tenure.”

Citing reports of increased kidnappings, robberies, and communal conflicts, Klinsmann urged Soludo to do more to provide security for residents.

He said with increased federal allocation “freed up by the removal of fuel subsidy”, governors have no excuse not to fund security agencies in their states.

He added: “Soludo has unprecedented funds at his disposal, yet he has not shown the political will to deploy these resources effectively to secure life and property.