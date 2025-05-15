Anambra Tricycle Riders Protest Profiling Members As Tout

Share

Tricycle riders in Anambra State have protested the profiling of their members as touts and hoodlums, saying that the body is poised to stamp out touting from the state.

The riders under the umbrella of Anambra Tricycle Riders Association (ANTRA), led by its state Chairman, Comrade Chigozie Okafor, during its inaugural meeting in Awka, the state capital noted that with the approval of the association, government has liberated the Keke riders from the shackles of hoodlums.

“For many years the Keke riders in the state are like sheep without a shepherd. Now the governor has gathered the scattered flocks together under the shepherding of Comrade Chigozie Okafor.

Share