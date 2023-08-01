Anambra Transporters Reject Revenue Team

…Set For Show Down With Operators.

The Anambra Joint Transport Forum has rejected the setting up of a new revenue enforcement team known as the Unified High Breed Enforcement Team (UHBET) describing its members as re baptised set of touts who have been ripping off transporters in the past.

Recall that the UHBET was set up and inaugurated by the Special Adviser to the Governor of Security Air Vice Marshall Chiobi and Acting Chairman Anambra Internal Revenue Services Dr Greg Ezeilo as a new revenue enforcement team to collect taxes from transporters.

But rising from a meeting of the transport group, the body in a resolution signed by its executive leaders led by Innocent Obogha stated that the new fit is members of the Ocha Brigade team and the Anambra Joint Enforcement Team ANJET that had before now been ripping off and extorting money from members.

In the resolution by the transporters and copy to the Directorate of State Services DSS and the Police Command the body said;

“We the members of this organization wish to state clearly that we are in support of Governor Charles Soludo’s drive towards ensuring accountability in the digital payment of taxes and levies to the government account ‘

“We shall continue to comply with the respective payments but we reject in its totally the newly inaugurated Unified High Breed Enforcement Team UHBET set up by the Special Adviser to Soludo on Security and the Chairman Anambra Internal Revenue Services due to the following reasons”

“That the formation of the new team is a re-baptised body that was made up of the Ocha Brigade and Anambra Joint Enforcement Team ANJET that have been ripping off our members in the name of revenue collection”

“We have reported cases of our members who despite the fact that they have paid their taxes to government coffers still force them to pay bribes of between N100,000.00 to N30,000.00 and sometimes they are arrested and forced into Black Maria trucks and detained for days”

“To this end, we appeal to Gov Charles Soludo to allow us to collect these revenues by sending POS Agents that we shall pay the money through them to the government in order to ensure accountability ”

“Similarly we have resolved to resist any attempt by the new revenue enforcement team to collect taxes from our members because they are neither accounted for nor well documented and the government has lost billions of naira to the so-called revenue enforcement team ”

“All members of this organization are hereby directed that no member should have any kind of dealings with the new body in the area of payment of taxes of any kind until the government provides us with the POS Agents and operatives for us to pay direct to the government coffers,” the body said.