Anambra Traditional Rulers Council Commends Non-Indigenes

The Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council has commended the Association of Non-Indigenes in Anambra State (ANIAS) for its role in promoting peace, social stability, and unity across the state.

The commendation came as the Chairman of the Council and traditional ruler of Obosi, His Majesty Eze Iweka III, Igwe Chidubem Iweka Ogalagidi, was conferred with an Award of Excellence and installed as Patron of the association during the New Yam Festival of Obosi Kingdom in Idemili North Local Government Area.

In his remarks, Igwe Iweka praised the leadership and members of ANIAS for their peaceful conduct and harmonious coexistence with their host communities.

“I must commend the Association of Non-Indigenes in Anambra State for the peace and discipline they have continued to demonstrate. You have shown true commitment to the progress and unity of our state,” the monarch said.

He lauded the association’s president, Prince Chigozie Nweke, for his visionary leadership and effective coordination, noting that the group’s continuous engagement with traditional institutions, town unions, and the state government had greatly contributed to mutual understanding and respect among residents.

The monarch assured the association of his support and partnership, pledging that his palace would always remain open for collaboration and guidance.

“Your association has genuine intentions to contribute meaningfully to the development of Anambra State. I am impressed by your conduct and commitment, and I promise to support you whenever you call on me,” he said.

Igwe Iweka also urged non-indigenes in the state to remain law-abiding and supportive of the state government, calling on them to rally behind the re-election bid of Governor Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

“Governor Soludo’s administration has been fair and accommodating to all residents, including non-indigenes. Many of your members have benefited from his policies in education, healthcare, and employment. I encourage you to support him wholeheartedly,” he added.

Presenting the certificate of patronage to the monarch, ANIAS President, Prince Chigozie Nweke, said the association decided to honour Igwe Iweka for his unwavering support to non-indigenes and his dedication to preserving Anambra’s traditional values.

“We, the executive and elders of ANIAS, are proud of your fatherly guidance and constant support. You have always stood by us and ensured that we are treated fairly in the state. Your leadership is a source of inspiration to us,” Nweke stated.

He reaffirmed the association’s commitment to peace and good citizenship, revealing that members were mobilizing with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to support Governor Soludo’s re-election.

Nweke also commended Governor Soludo for his inclusive governance, which, he said, had benefitted non-indigenes more than any previous administration.

“Governor Soludo has shown fairness to all residents, irrespective of ethnic or religious background. We are happy with his administration and will continue to support him in every possible way,” he said.

In his closing remarks, Nweke appreciated the Ooni of Ife and the Etsu of Nupe, who graced the occasion, for their continued advocacy for national unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

“We are honoured to have you here. Your presence reinforces our collective commitment to a united and peaceful Nigeria,” he added.