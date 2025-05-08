Anambra Traditional Rulers Confer Chieftaincy Title On Tinubu

Share

Anambra State Traditional rulers on Thursday conferred a chieftaincy title of ‘Dike Si Mba’ of Anambra on President Bola Tinubu

New Telegraph reports that the Traditional rulers led by the Chairman of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Chidubem Iweka of Obosi, gave the President the title in Awka during his official visit to the state.

‘Dike Si Mba’ which translates to ‘Hero from another land’, was given to President Tinubu by the traditional rulers representing all the communities in Anambra State.

Tinubu, who is in Anambra State on official visit, arrived at the Chinua Achebe International Airport in Umueri around 12:15pm, and was received by Governor Chukwuma Soludo, his deputy, Onyeka Ibezim and other government officials.

Tinubu inaugurated Anambra State’s first-ever Government House on Thursday, marking a historic milestone more than 30 years after the state’s creation.

Tinubu also inaugurated several other projects done by the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

