Anambra Traders Shun Sit At Home Order, Open Markets

The traders in Anambra State have called the sit-at-home order by Simon Ekpa bluff and opened their shops for business contending that they have lost millions due to their previous compliance with the directive.

Onitsha’s main market was a bee hive of activities when New Telegraph correspondent visited the area as commercial buses and tricycles carried on their routine activities without any form of anticipated molestation by the supporters of Ekpa.

Also at the Nkwo Nnewi motorcycle spear parts market containers and trucks were seen offloading goods and transporting those goods to the respective shops and Warehouses.

Ekwulobia and Eke Awka markets were open for business and banks were open for operation as customers came in to carry out transactions.

The opening of the market is in compliance with the directive by Gov Charles Soludo that people should shun the order and go about their daily lawful activities.

Soludo had also said earlier that the socioeconomic effects of the sit-at-home order are negative and snacks people ruining their well-being.

One of the traders who gave her name as Mrs Ann Okoye told reporters that they are tired of the Sit At Home order adding that they have been losing patronage to the neighboring Asaba market in Delta state.

“How can you tell us to sit at home when there is no food in the house? Those that do the daily job and get paid daily are suffering more and they have families to take care of ”

“We have to open the market and do business and we cannot because of whatever reason to close our business which is our means of livelihood”

Elder Austin Uchenndu told this reporter that they are no longer afraid of the activities of the enforcers of the order adding that people should not die before the Biafran Republic is actualized.

“If you kill all of us who would be the people of Biafra? People should stop fooling us because we know their style ”

“Most of us have lost our dependable customers who have stopped coming to Onitsha to do business and even when there is no sit-at-home order they are afraid to come here and this is bad”

Pa Christian Ekeneme a trader at Nnewi market expressed happiness with the directive by South East governors to end the sit-at-home order.

“We fought the Civil War and we cannot afford another war again and those calling for trouble in Igbo land did not see or witness the war and that is why they are doing this ”

“We thank the governors of Igbo land for urging us to come out and do business and we are in support of their position and you cannot frustrate your people by asking us to sit at home while you are somewhere abroad doing your own business and our own business is suffering,” he said.