Anambra Tough State To Govern, Says Awka Anglican Arch Bishop

…As Soludo , Ngige Obi ,Etiaba Celebrate Mbadinuju At Death.

Awka Anglican Arch Bishop, Rt Rev Alex Ibezim has described Anambra as a tough state to govern .

Ibezim who disclosed this at the funeral ceremony of former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chinwoke Clement Mbadinuju noted that against all odds he discharged his duties to the best of his ability.

This is coming as the trio of former governors of the state Sen Chris Ngige, Mr Peter Obi and Dame Virgy Etiaba along with Gov Charles Soludo praised Mbadinuju for laying the foundation of the infrastructural development of the area.

At the Government House Awka on Wednesday where a service of songs was held in honor of the former governor Ibezim stated ;

“Leading Anambra state is a difficult task for one day how much more in four years?”

*We were all here when Mbadinuju was in power as governor and we saw everything but I commend him for doing bid best and he tried in view of the situation as it were”

“Today he is in a coffin and a coffin is not a place where living people stay and this is a lesson to all and sundry to learn ”

“The lesson we must learn from this is that be you a politician, man of God public servant one day you will be in a coffin and that is why you must live a good life so that people would speak well of you” for those in power who are in power who do not use public funds to serve the people, this is the time to change your ways because one day you would be like this just as everyone,,” he said.

Corroborating the position of the Arch Bishop former governor of Anambra state and immediate past Minister for Labor and Employment Sen Chris Ngige noted that;

“Anambra state is a difficult state to govern and Mbadinuju came at the most difficult time in the state yet he left many legacies for the state ”

“He was an Aide to the late Vice President Alex Ekwueme and an accomplished civil servant and we must commend him for what he did as a governor because it is not easy at all” he said

Gov Charles Soludo took his time to enumerate the achievements of Mbadinuju noting that he gave his best and laid down his life for the foundation of Anambra state.

“He hadn’t much come to him when he was governor but he did his best and with less than a billion coming from the Federal Allocations he was able to establish the Anambra State University, Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, Alex Ekwueme Square, the Judiciary headquarters”

“History would continue to be kind to Mbadinuju because he was a kind man and the heavens have attested to it by this drizzling of the rain and we shall forever remember him for posterity” he said.

Also speaking Presidential candidate of the Labour Party and former Anambra state governor Mr Peter Obi paid tribute to Mbadinuju and prayed to God to give the family and those who are mourning him to bear the loss with fortitude.

The first female governor in Nigeria and former governor of Anambra state Dame Virgy Etiaba noted that Mbadinuju deserves to be celebrated adding that though she didn’t know him too well, the stories told about him and his regime as governor show that he lived a good life and a devoted Christian.

At the Commendation service at the International Convention Center Awka, the Director General of Governor’s Forum South East and former senator of Anambra Central District Iyom Uche Ekwunife noted that Mbadinuju did his best adding that he deserves a funeral of such nature has served the state and laid the foundation of Anambra state.

Oil Magnate and kinsman to Mbadinuju noted that his kindheartedness is a great virtue to emulate adding that the former governor’s disposition to human capacity development is one that deserves commendation.