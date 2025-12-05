Anambra To Witness Blackout Sunday 

The FirstPower Electricity Distribution Limited (FPEDL) has announced that there will be a power outage in Anambra State on Sunday. December 7.

In a statement signed by Management, FPEDL appealed to customers to bear with the company during the interruption.

According to the statement, the planned outage on Sunday, December 7, 2025, will last from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

FPEDL explained that the outage is necessary to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) crew to install its TR13 60MVA transformer and reconfigure the outgoing feeders at the Onitsha Transmission Station (TS).

“To achieve this, the MOBITRA 40MVA and 45MVA transformers, as well as the 1T1 100MVA 132/33KV transformer, will be shut down to create a safe working environment for the crew.

“As a result, the following 33KV feeders will be affected: Army Barracks, Awada, Obosi, Umunya, Juddy Bolema, Nnewi, Oba, Nnewi Industrial, Ossomala, 3-3, Niccus, and Ogidi.

“In addition, the Nwaziki 11KV and Woliwo 11KV feeders will also be affected,” the statement read.

“FPEDL added that all customers served by the affected feeders will be without electricity supply for the duration of the exercise.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience this may cause our esteemed customers and count on their understanding, as this exercise is aimed at improving service reliability. FPEDL remains committed to providing satisfactory services,” he concludes.