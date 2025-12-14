Anambra To Implement New Tax Laws In January

The Anambra state government has concluded arrangements for the implementation of the new tax laws from the month of January next year.

The new tax bill which was passed into law by the state House of Assembly is aimed at harmonizing all taxes in a bid towards eradicating multiple and double taxation hence checkmating revenue fraud in the system.

According to the Chairman Anambra Internally Generated Revenue Services AIRS Dr Greg Ezeilo at the Tax Summit in Awka , the era of paying cash is gone adding that the technology already put in place is far reaching in streamlining payment of taxes in the area.

This is coming as the President/Chairman of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Mr. Innocent C. Ohagwa, on Friday praised the Executive Chairman of Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS) Dr Greg Ezeilo for demonstrating exceptional professionalism and innovation in tax administration.

He noted that since the assumption of office by the Executive Chairman of AIRS, Ezeilo, the Service has evolved into a model worthy of emulation among subnational revenue authorities.

Mr. Ohagwa, who was represented by Dr. Ruth Arokoyo, a Council Member of CITN, delivered the commendation during the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service Tax Summit held in Awka, the state capital.

He congratulated the AIRS for convening the summit, describing it as “a commendable and pioneering initiative—the first of its kind.”

According to him, the timing of the summit is particularly significant, given that the 2025 Tax Acts constitute one of the most ambitious and comprehensive attempts at reforming Nigeria’s fiscal framework in recent history.

He stated that the summit further demonstrates the commitment of the Executive Chairman of AIRS, Dr. Greg Ezeilo, to advancing excellence in tax administration.

Mr. Ohagwa noted that tax reforms have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s economic life, affecting institutions, businesses, and citizens. He stressed the importance of clarity, early preparation and shared understanding among stakeholders.

He lauded AIRS for demonstrating readiness ahead of the full implementation of the new laws, adding: “The Service is not waiting for the law to take effect in January 2026 before acting.

AIRS is preparing early, engaging widely, and positioning Anambra State to fully harness the opportunities of the new tax regime. This is the mark of a forward-thinking institution.”he added.

According to him, stakeholder dialogue in a period of reform is not optional but essential, as such platforms help taxpayers, professionals and administrators understand legal requirements, responsibilities and the long-term benefits of a shared culture of compliance.