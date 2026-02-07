Tipper drivers and sand miners operating in Anambra State have protested what they called persistent harassment and extortion of their members by a government agency known as Operation Clean And Healthy, otherwise known as Ocha Brigade, to the tune of over N5 million.

The groups made these allegations on Friday during a peaceful protest at the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) Area Office, Onitsha.

Addressing the NIWA Area Manager in Onitsha, Sir Victor Nwaokeocha, the President-General of the Anambra State Sand Miners Association, Mr Christopher Mbaegbu, said the purpose of the protest was to formally complain to NIWA, which he described as their “landlord,” over the continued harassment of their members by Ocha Brigade.

According to Mbaegbu, sand miners and tipper drivers are forced to flee their business locations daily due to alleged intimidation by Ocha Brigade operatives.

“I do not understand why Anambra State should be different from other states in Nigeria,” he said.

He narrated a recent incident in which more than 20 tipper trucks, pay loaders, and other equipment were allegedly seized by the Ocha Brigade and taken to Upper Iweka Flyover.

“Just last Friday, they impounded over 20 trucks, seized our equipment, and arrested more than 21 workers, including drivers and even women carrying babies. They detained them for two days, and we spent over ₦1 million before they were released,” Mbaegbu stated.

He questioned how long they would continue to suffer such treatment, stressing that the arrests took place within areas approved by NIWA for sand mining activities.

Mbaegbu further queried whether they were expected to obey federal or state authorities, noting that NIWA and the Federal Ministry of Mines had issued them valid permits.

“If the documents given to us by NIWA and the Ministry of Mines are not relevant, they should tell us so we can know who to follow. Every day we are on the run.

He alleged that tipper trucks loaded with sand are often seized and held for over a week, while detainees are reportedly released only after paying between ₦200,000 and ₦300,000 per person.

“We want the governor to see what we are going through and intervene. We have licences. We met all requirements before NIWA and the Ministry of Mines approved our operations. Why then is the Anambra State Government preventing us from doing our lawful business?” he said.

Mbaegbu disclosed that the association had written several letters to the Anambra State Government, seeking guidance on how to operate legally without harassment, but received no response.

“If you meet the Managing Director of Ocha Brigade, Comrade Celestine Anere, he will tell you that it is Prof. Charles Oforegbu who will release our vehicles.

We do not even know our offence. We want the governor to tell us what our sins are,” he added.

He further alleged that Ocha Brigade operatives invade their business premises, arrest members and sales attendants, and confiscate equipment without stating any offence, only instructing them to report to Awka.

“What is most painful is that these arrests happen within the limits approved by federal law. They even seal our business areas that fall under the exclusive list of the Federal Government,” he said.

Mbaegbu explained that the miners operate under dual federal oversight from NIWA and the Ministry of Mines and have submitted all relevant documents to the Anambra State Ministry of Justice, the Attorney-General’s office, and the Commissioner for Mining.

“We are not operating outside the NIWA jurisdiction. We will also formally report to the Federal Ministry of Mines,” he added.

Also speaking, a sand miner, Mr Uche Okafor, said they visited NIWA to report the hardship they face from state authorities despite possessing federal permits.

According to him, the alleged harassment began in 2024 when the Ocha Brigade Managing Director, Celestine Anere, “abandoned his primary duties to assume the role of overseer of miners across the state.”

“As I speak, my wheel loader, purchased last year with my life savings for over ₦200 million, was forcefully seized last Friday and taken to Upper Iweka.

This equipment is highly sensitive. Mishandling it could cause serious damage costing a fortune,” Okafor lamented.

He alleged that when he approached Anere to inquire about his offence, he was told the action was “an order from above.”

Okafor further claimed that although Anere does not directly demand money, detainees are allegedly referred to junior officers for negotiations.

“I was told to pay ₦5 million before my wheel loader would be released. The machine committed no offence.

This has been our experience since 2024. We pay IGR to the state and also pay daily loading fees,” he said.

In his remarks, the President of the Anambra State Tipper Drivers Association, Prince Augustine Akigwe, urged the state government to clearly define approved and prohibited operational zones.

“Even when we approached Prof. Oforegbu, we were referred back to Ocha Brigade, yet no clear directive has been given to date,” he said.

Akigwe appealed to Governor Soludo to intervene, describing him as a listening governor who may not be aware of what the operators are experiencing.

“We are among the major contributors to state revenue, yet we are not allowed to operate in peace,” he added.

Responding, the NIWA Area Manager, Sir Victor Nwaokeocha, expressed concern that the governor had allegedly allowed state actors to act irresponsibly toward taxpayers for years without checks.

He stated that NIWA had written several letters to the Anambra State Attorney-General, Commissioner for Justice, Ocha Brigade, and even the State House of Assembly. He said he personally reported the matter to the Speaker of the Assembly.

“I do not understand why people duly issued permits by appropriate authorities are being harassed. NIWA is a federal agency under the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, with exclusive authority over inland waterways. There is even a Supreme Court judgment in NIWA’s favour,” he said.

Nwaokeocha cited Section 13(2) of the NIWA Act, which prohibits any person or state authority from obstructing waterways or engaging in sand, gravel, or stone extraction without NIWA approval.

“The governor should urgently call his state actors to order,” he added.

He disclosed that the matter has been reported to NIWA headquarters in Abuja and that he would personally submit petitions and supporting documents next week.

Reacting, the Managing Director of Ocha Brigade, Comrade Celestine Anere, denied allegations of harassment and extortion.

He maintained that operators must register with the Anambra State Government before operating. “We have told them repeatedly that they must register with the state. Anyone without state approval should not mine or carry sand,” he said.

Anere added that truck drivers damage state roads by spilling sand and water.

“Go to Marine Road and other areas; you will see the destruction caused. Our concern is regulation. They must obtain state-approved licences to operate,” he said.

He argued that even though sand mining sites may fall under federal jurisdiction, the operators still use state roads and must comply with state regulations.