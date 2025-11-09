Anambra: Tinubu Lauds Soludo’s Re-Election, Says Victory Affirms Visionary Leadership

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, on his re-election in the November 8 governorship poll, describing the victory as a resounding affirmation of his visionary leadership.

In a personally signed statement on Sunday, President Tinubu noted that Soludo’s re-election underscores the people’s confidence in his leadership and the progress Anambra State has recorded under his administration.

He wrote:

“I congratulate Professor Chukwuma Soludo on his re-election as the Governor of Anambra State.

The overwhelming victory he recorded in Saturday’s poll has now made him the third governor in the state’s political history to win a second term.

I must also congratulate the people of Anambra State, the security agencies, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the peaceful and successful conduct of the governorship election.

Professor Soludo’s re-election is a testament to his visionary leadership and the significant progress the state has made under his guidance.”

Tinubu commended the governor for his prudent management of resources, academic discipline, and commitment to accountability and transparency in governance.

“Governor Soludo, the ‘Solution,’ has demonstrated that knowledge is power and that academic principles can be effectively applied in serving the people.

I visited Anambra State in May this year, where I inaugurated several projects executed by the Soludo administration. The innovation and strategic thinking behind these projects were remarkable and remain indelible in my mind.

Under his leadership, Anambra is truly living up to its motto as the Light of the Nation.”

The President urged Governor Soludo to be magnanimous in victory and to extend a hand of fellowship to his opponents in the spirit of unity and progress.

He further assured the Anambra governor of the Federal Government’s continued support and collaboration in advancing the state’s development.

“The victory of the opposition All Grand Progressives Alliance (APGA) in this election demonstrates the vitality of our democracy and the fact that victory for any progressive and hardworking leader can neither be encumbered nor denied.”

Tinubu also commended the new INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, and his team for conducting what observers have described as a credible election.

“I urge the commission to maintain and improve on these standards, so we can continue to strengthen and deepen our electoral process,” he added.