Anambra Targets 10,000 Tons Of Plastic Wastes Recovery

…Flags Off Competition For 179 Communities

An estimated 10,000 tons of plastic waste are expected to be recovered from all the communities in Anambra State in a bid to rid the area of plastic waste.

To this end, the state government has flagged off a plastic waste recovery competition for the 179 communities in the area with prizes of N1 million for first-position communities in the rural, urban and semi-urban areas.

According to the Commissioner for Environment, Engr Felix Odimegwu said it is in a bid to flag off this year’s World Environment Day.

”In a bid to actualize the vision of the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo in maintaining a clean, green and sustainable Environment, the state Ministry of Environment in collaboration with the Anambra State Waste Recycling Association is set to hold the maiden edition of the All Community Plastic Waste Recovery Challenge ”

“This is a holistic approach to the solution to plastic pollution as the state moves with a clear vision towards a circular economy where plastics stay in use for as long as possible.

”In a circular economy, we try to ensure that most plastics products automatically begin a new life at the end of their original life ”

“We hope to rid the state of 10,000 tons of plastics stuck in our streets, homes, drainages and waterways via this project,” he said.

Also speaking the Spokesman for the Anambra State Waste Recycling Association Mr Akiyemi Olufeni who is also the Manager of Chicason Recycling Company in Nnewi;

*The problem here is that most of the plastic wastes that we recover and recycle are from outside Anambra state and what we gather is well over 300 million plastics ”

“We have also carried out sensitization programme in all the twenty-one local government areas of the state and we have been talking with the Traditional Rulers and President Generals of the Communities in the state and the response has been commendable,” he said.