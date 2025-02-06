Anambra, Taraba Get New CPs

Share

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday approved the appointment of new Commissioners of Police for Taraba and Anambra states.

Chukwudi Ariekpere takes over from Peter Oparah as the new Taraba Commissioner of Police. Livingstein Orutugu takes over from Obong Nnache Itam as Anambra CP.

The PSC Chairman, Hashimu Argungu, urged the newly deployed CPs to “quickly settle down to their new duty posts and ensure there is no gap that may necessitate a breakdown of law and order”.

The retired Deputy InspectorGeneral of Police (DIG) told the new CPs to be dedicated and committed to their duties, contributing to efforts to rid Nigeria of banditry and other criminal activities.

He said the Commission would continue to monitor their conduct and assist ensure they succeed in their new duty posts.

Share

Please follow and like us: