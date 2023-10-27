Anambra Takes Steps To Automate Budget Process

The automation of budget processes for the 2024 fiscal year is being pursued by the Anambra State government.

The Anambra State Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Agency announced in a press release said the action is in line with Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s commitment to digitise the state.

Speaking with newsmen, the state government said it has launched an initiative to expedite the configuration of official emails for state workers, facilitating smoother communication.

Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, the Managing Director of the agency, in the statement, said: “To ensure the full digitization of the state budgetary processes, as envisioned by Mr Governor, the state government has developed software for the full digitization, with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, expected to turn in their proposals and defend same, all digitally.

“Officials of government can only access the platform created with the digitization software with their official email addresses.

“So we have set up a dedicated desk at the Ministry, to assist with the creation and configuration of the emails for civil servants and MDAs.

“As a proactive step, we saw the need to dedicate a team to handle this and assist government workers in setting up and configuring their official government emails on their phones and laptops. We are also setting up and configuring official emails for all the 21 ministries and the MDAs,”

“To access the platform for digitization, the civil servants are to log in with the official government emails.

“So, if you are communicating with a civil servant via generic emails such as Yahoo or Gmail addresses, those correspondences are not official.”

He said the configuration exemplifies Soludo’s resolve to digitize the budget process in Anambra and also improve service delivery.