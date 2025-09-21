Anambra Takes Over My Reelection Campaign, Says Soludo

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has declared that the people of the state have taken ownership of his reelection campaign ahead of the November 8, 2025 governorship election.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Abatete, Idemili North Local Government Area, which drew over 15,000 supporters from Idemili North and Idemili South, Soludo said the wave of endorsements and financial contributions from communities signaled that his campaign had become a people-driven movement.

“November 8th election, the Anambra people have taken over the campaign, and it is no longer my campaign,” Soludo told the cheering crowd. “Never in the history of Anambra have communities organized rallies of endorsement, funded by themselves, and donated huge sums to a candidate’s campaign. This is the people’s movement.”

He revealed that several towns had made significant financial contributions, including donations of ₦50 million each from Obosi and Ifitedunu, and ₦100 million from another community. According to him, these gestures underscore the collective resolve of Anambra people to return him for a second term.

The governor also welcomed former House of Representatives member for Idemili North and South Federal Constituency, Hon. Ifeanyi Ibezi, back to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We thank and welcome my friend and brother Hon. Ifeanyi Ibezi back to APGA, his home. He has looked back and realized that, East, West, North, and South, home is the best,” Soludo said.

APGA State Chairman, Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, described Ibezi’s return as a “homecoming,” stressing that his capacity would help strengthen the party’s chances in Idemili.

On his part, Ibezi assured Soludo of Idemili’s readiness to deliver overwhelming votes for APGA in the coming election. He pledged to work at the grassroots level to “break the paradox of Idemili politics” and ensure victory for the governor.

“With over 710 polling units across Idemili North and South, we are committed to rewriting the narrative. Abatete alone will deliver 98 percent of the votes,” Ibezi declared.