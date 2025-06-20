Anambra: Succour For Abandoned Oldest Teachers’ Practising School

Share

Before the inferno

At a time when the teaching profession had serious need for an outlet for teaching practice, the Catholic Church in Anambra State provided an answer to this challenge when it established the Practicing Primary School Agulu to create an avenue for teachers to function and engage in teaching practice.

Since its creation, the school has brought great relief to both the state government and the teachers as well as the pupils as it has provided an outlet for teachers to hone their skills while in training and thereby increase enrollment in the school system.

However, fast forward to last year December when tragedy struck the school following a fire outbreak, which razed down some of the classroom blocks of the school, which is the oldest primary school in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The school indeed has produced a great number of teachers and pupils in more than 60 years of its existence. The roll call include the former Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Prof Peter Ejimofor.

This status of this ancient primary school is one that has remained a reference point in the annals of the stewardship of the Catholic Diocese of Awka, which has in no small measures contributed and added value to the development of not only the Diocese but the state as well through its various contributions, especially in the field of education.

This sad development has not been helped by the activities of vandals who have continually raided and vandalised what is left of the offices and classrooms following the failure to attend to the damages caused by the inferno.

The management of the school and the security team appeared helpless as they have been unable to arrest this situation and secured what is left of the school properties.

Save Our Souls

At the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) meeting of the school, issues concerning the fate of the institution, following the mass withdrawal of pupils from the school, numbering over 200, out of the over 400 pupils, was of grace concern.

One of those affected by this incident is the Director of the Sickle Cell Orphanage and Underprivileged Home Agulu, Mrs Aisha Edward Maduagwu, who raised the alarm and made a passionate appeal to Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, to come to the aid of the Practicing School Agulu.

She and other concerned parents and teachers as well as some members of the Agulu community, have clamoured for the immediate rebuilding and equipping of the burnt classroom blocks of the school, which have since the incident suffered untold neglect and abandonment.

Maduagwu bemoaned how some politicians and other representatives in both the State and Federal House of Representatives and the Senate from the area, particularly those from Anaocha 1 Constituency, used the unfortunate incidence to chase cloud, toying with the fate and sensibilities of those affected by the fire.

This is as she noted, ‘‘I recalled seeing a particular serving house member from the constituency, visited here with a retinue of media aides, all wielding cameras, capturing the devastated classrooms, with the promise to build a section of the classroom.

“But to my dismay, they left the place abandoned after such media hype. These crop of leaders are insensitive and mindless, the school authority should restrict such people from coming here to take pictures without any visible assistance.

Maduagwu, who spoke out of concern as a parent, with 10 wards from her orphanage home enrolled in the school, said that she’s burdened with the thoughts of having the children exposed to harsh weather; cold and rain, in their bid to learn.

She added that the present condition of the school is most likely to affect the health conditions of the children, especially now with the rains. She lamented that this will adversely have a toll on their health given that some of them are sickle cell patients.

“The Save Our Soul Message to Anambra State government by the management of the school was escalated by the old Boys and Girls Association of the school during their visit to the school, recalling that the association had achieved notable marks in the children’s lives.

Maduagwu, however, underscored the importance of having a conducive and safe environment for learning in the area for the children, while insisting that no iota of decayed zinc should be allowed to in the school forthwith for the sake of promoting and protecting the overall healthcare conditions of the school children.

The Manager of the school, Reverend Father Elias Obikwelu, has, however, assured the PTA that the school authority is making every necessary effort to drawn the attention of the Anambra State government through the State Primary Education Board to the pitiable conditions of the classroom blocks, which he confirmed has drastically affected the academic wellbeing of the children.

He also stated that he was equally making frenetic effort within his reach to contact the member representing Anaocha 1 constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Nkechi Ogbuefi, to commence rehabilitation work on the building as promised the school, but to no avail.

According to him, “Upon hearing about the plans of the new structure they intend to build with a view to replacing the burnt classrooms, yet she had not lived up to expectation.

“This delay has resulted to the unfortunate vandalisation of the windows and door protectors of the classroom blocks by unknown persons in the area.”

School management and PTA

The Headmistress of the School, Mrs Eucheria Egwuonwu noted that the school belongs to Awka Catholic Diocese, a situation that has made it difficult for them to channel their grievances and appeals to the appropriate authorities in the state.

She said that the fire incident had led to the reduction of the numerical strength of the school from 400 to 200 pupils. This is as she lamented that all efforts she put in to expedite action on rebuilding of the school have proved abortive.

She described the school as the foremost citadel of learning in Anaocha Local Government Area. While the Chairman, Parents Teachers Association of the School (PTA), Mr Bede Obidigbo, expressed the fear that the children could no longer feel the comfort and serenity in the course of their study, calling for immediate rehabilitation of the affected classrooms by the Anambra State government and some public spirited and well to do people in the area.

Though the primary school belongs to the Mission, it is being advised that the Anambra State government can step in to salvage the fate of the children in the school.

It is also being canvased that the pupils are Anambra children and given that Soludo has education as one of the pillars of his administration, they argue that he should look the way of the school and bring relief to the people.

As at the time of this report, the Ministry of Education is yet to visit the school possibly due to the fact that the Mission owns the school.

Attempted intervention

Coincidentally the school is at the home town of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP). Mr Peter Obi, who has been visiting all parts of the country, making charity donations to schools and victims of flood disaster among others.

Obi was said to have some times ago approached the school management and made known his intention to reroof the buildings and give it a face lift, however, this plan hit the rock when he was about to commence with the work, as the school management was said to have introduced an entirely new proposal.

It was disclosed that the man agreement said that it intention was to pull down the entire building and construct a three storey building instead of renovating it as earlier agreed with Obi.

According to the Media Assistant to Obi, Mr Valentine Obienyem; “His Excellency had sent me to speak with the school management on the reroofing of the school and we have concluded arrangements to move in and start work when the school manager, a Rev Father told us that they want to pull down the building and build a three storey building.

“So at the moment that is where we are and they have shown me the drawing and the building plans.’’ Apparently there has been spirited efforts by the public, including Obi, to come to the aid of the school.

As this situation persist and the insistence of the school management to pull down the old block and construct a three storey building in its place, the question of what becomes the fate of the pupils is said to be of grave concern to many of the people.

At the moment the pupils of the school have resigned to fate while waiting for the anticipated assistance.

