Anambra Stampede: Death Toll Rises To 22, Say Police

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed 22 deaths in Saturday’s stampede at the scene of palliatives distribution in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the palliative distribution was organised by a philanthropist in the area.

The police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who gave an update on the development in a statement yesterday in Onitsha, said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Itam, visited the hospital where the victims of the tragic stampede are receiving treatment.

He said that Itam sympathised with the families and friends of the deceased, while wishing those injured quick recovery.

He said that investigation into the unfortunate incident was ongoing, adding that the command remains dedicated to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the people during and after the festive period.

