Anambra South Stakeholders Back State Security Initiative

Prominent industrialists and stakeholders from Anambra South Senatorial District have thrown their weight behind the recently launched security initiative by the eight Service Commanders operating in Anambra State, pledging full logistical, material, and human support to combat insecurity in the region.

Among those who endorsed the initiative are billionaire philanthropist Emeka Offor, industrialist Cletus Ibeto, and oil magnate Ernest Obiejesi, popularly known as Obi Jackson.

Their collective support comes as a major boost to the ongoing security campaign, Operation Udo Ga Chi – Zero Kidnapping, launched to address rising cases of kidnapping and violent crime, particularly during the Easter season and beyond.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Command emphasized that the synergy established among security agencies is yielding positive results and is crucial for long-term impact.

“The Police are leveraging community engagements to enhance operational effectiveness,” the statement read.

Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu (fwc, MNIPS, PhD), has intensified stakeholder engagement efforts across the state, meeting with key figures to foster collaboration. As part of his ongoing outreach, the CP visited Sir Emeka Offor and conducted patrols in Ihiala, where he also stopped by at the residence of Ernest Obiejesi. In Ukpo, he extended courtesy to Vincent Udobi.

“These visits are designed to build trust, harness community intelligence, and gather critical resources needed to support the work of the Police and other security agencies,” SP Ikenga said.

The Commissioner reiterated that the Command is committed to expanding its stakeholder engagements across the state, noting that inclusive participation remains a cornerstone of the security strategy.

“Our mission is to work with stakeholders across all sectors to understand their concerns and to tailor our security responses accordingly. No one will be left out in our efforts to restore peace and security in every corner of Anambra State,” CP Orutugu affirmed.

