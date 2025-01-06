Anambra South: Son Of 3rd Senate President Declares For Upper Chamber

Share

Prince Onwa Nwafor-Orizu, son of third and last Senate president in the First Republic, Abyssinia Akweke Nwafor-Orizu, has declared his intention to fill the void left as a result of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s demise.

In a press conference at his Ndiakwu, Otolo-Nnewi country home, yesterday, the Prince said his intention is not to amass wealth, but to contribute his quota to the development of the senatorial zone.

According to him, he is not going to the Senate to play politics of self-enrichment, sharing bags of rice and motorcycles; but to sponsor bills and motions that will improve security, bring development and improve standard of living of the people he will represent.

He said: “The decision to replace late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah at the red chamber didn’t come as a result of mere desire to be a senator.

I don’t see politics in a business point of view but on the point of view of service. “Anybody may claim that he is coming to serve the people but when he goes there, he will amass wealth and enrich himself at the expense of the people.

Today, lawmakers have turned the National Assembly into business centres, where they pad budgets and influence contracts. “For me, I’m not going into politics to make money; but to contribute my own quota for the welfare of the people. I’ll sponsor bills that will make permanent impression on lives of the people.”

Onwa, who is contesting under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), also said that he shares the opinion that Nnewi North Local Government Area be allowed to complete Senator Ubah’s tenure before the slot will rotate to another local government.

“Before I decided to run, we met Ubah’s wife, and persuaded her to contest but she refused. I am of the opinion that Nnewi North be allowed to complete late Ubah’s remaining tenure.

I’m saying this not out of greed, but on moral grounds. If Nnewi completed Ubah’s tenure, the slot will then move to other council areas on rotational basis,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: