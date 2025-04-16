Anambra South Senatorial Election May Hold In May Or June

Share

The Anambra South senatorial district by- election may take place in May or June. The seat became vacant following the death of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

A source at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) told our reporter that funds had been appropriated for the election.

The source said: “I don’t want to be quoted but I want to tell you that the election will take place before the governorship election, and that will be as early as May or June.”

At least 12 people from different parties have indicated their interest in contesting in the party primary elections.

All efforts to reach the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Queen Agwu were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

