Anambra South: Nwafor Orizu Declares Interest Bye-Election

The son of the first Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Akweke Nwafor Orizu, Prince Onwa Nwafor Orizu, has declared his intention to contest the Anambra South Senatorial District by-election.

Orizu made his intention known while briefing journalists at his Ndiakau-Otolo Nnewi country home in Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, January 5.

According to him, he is contesting on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to complete the tenure of the late Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah who died last year.

“Anybody may claim that he is coming to serve the people; but when he goes there, he will immerse wealth and enrich himself at the expense of the people. Today, lawmakers have turned the national assembly into business centres, where they pad budgets and influence contracts.

“For me, I’m not going into politics to make money; but to contribute my own quota for the welfare of the people. I’ll sponsor legislation that will make a permanent impression on the lives of the people.”

Onwa, who is contesting under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), also said that he shares the opinion that Nnewi North local government area be allowed to complete Senator Ubah’s tenure before the slot will rotate to another local government.

“Before I decided to run, we met Senator Ubah’s wife, and persuaded her to contest but she refused. I am of the opinion that Nnewi North be allowed to complete late Senator Ubah’s remaining tenure.

“I’m saying this not out of greed, but on moral grounds. If Nnewi completes Ubah’s tenure, the slot will then move to other council areas on a rotational basis,” he said.

