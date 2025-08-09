Anambra South: Nwachukwu Unveils Agenda, Assures Of Youth Empowerment

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for the August 16 Anambra South Senatorial by-election, Chief Emma Nwachukwu (Ọnọdugo), has assured the people of the zone of an authentic, inclusive, and impactful representation if elected, vowing also to complete all projects initiated by the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Chief Nwachukwu gave the assurance on Thursday during a media parley with journalists at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Anambra State Council Secretariat, Awka, where he addressed a wide range of issues, from his political vision to sector-specific plans, security, environmental concerns, women and youth empowerment, party politics, and project continuity.

Introducing himself, the APGA candidate noted that he is an accomplished accountant with over two decades of experience in corporate finance, consulting, telecoms, oil and gas, and the power sector.

A native of Ukpor in Nnewi South LGA, he previously served as President-General of the Ukpor Improvement Union — a role he described as a turning point in understanding grassroots leadership and human nature.

According to him, his tenure as PG was marked by impactful projects, including the modernisation of the historic Afor Ukpor Market through the Community Choose Your Project initiative, where he leveraged state funds and additional community contributions to deliver quality infrastructure. He also revived the long-abandoned Nkwoha Market by constructing a concrete access road, opening it up for trade, among other key achievements.

Chief Nwachukwu said his decision to run was driven by a desire to offer “authentic and impactful representation” to the people of Anambra South, a zone he described as “very blessed,” especially in commerce and industry.

“His legislative priorities, he said, would focus on promoting industrial and commercial ventures to harness the entrepreneurial strength of the zone; youth empowerment through active engagement with federal ministries, agencies, NGOs, and multilateral organisations to secure job opportunities; constituency inclusivity via a cross-party “Anambra South Parliament” and regular consultations with both current and past community leaders to address local concerns; as well as establishing a fully functional “Anambra South House” constituency office to receive, process, and respond to constituents’ requests and concerns.

Ọnọdugo, as he’s popularly called, also pledged to leverage his expertise in power, rail, finance, and telecommunications to contribute meaningfully at Senate committee levels, where “the real work is done.”

Responding to questions on women and children, Nwachukwu commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s intentional inclusion policies, such as mandating female deputy mayors in all LGAs and reserving at least one female slot in local government leadership nominations.

He promised to champion policies that protect women in vulnerable situations, create economic opportunities, and promote female participation across sectors — citing global evidence of productivity gains from women’s inclusion.

On the ecological challenges facing the zone, Nwachukwu described erosion and flooding as national disasters, which are hitting Anambra state badly, with sand mining and poor drainage as major contributors.

He proposed hosting a high-level environmental conference in Anambra to seek global best practices, while advocating bamboo planting and stricter regulation of sand mining to curb erosion.

Fielding questions on security and Sit-at-Home, the senatorial hopeful hailed the significant improvements in security under Governor Soludo, noting that calm had returned to areas once plagued by insurgency and violence, making it possible for him and his team to travel freely from Ukpor to Awka. He also pledged continued support for comprehensive security measures such as Operation Agụnechemba.

Nwachukwu also unveiled his plan against gender-based violence, pledging zero tolerance for perpetrators and strong legislative backing to protect victims.

Addressing criticisms about his emergence as APGA’s candidate, Nwachukwu dismissed media reports of manipulation as false. He explained that the governor encouraged aspirants to adopt a consensus approach to avoid the high costs of primaries. According to him, when the initial consensus failed, a straw poll was conducted among eight aspirants, in which he secured two votes — the highest — to emerge winner.

Concerning how he currently works with and carries his co-aspirants along in his campaign, he revealed that they have maintained a good relationship, adding that his co-aspirants are also the ones chairing his campaign structures in their various LGAs, underscoring party unity.

When asked his views and concerns about election rigging, Nwachukwu acknowledged the influence of vote-buying but stressed that legal reforms are the key to credible polls, promising transparency and regular engagement with the media if elected.

In the spirit of continuity, Nwachukwu also pledged to complete all projects initiated by the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, particularly the Spur Road from Ukpor to Ebenator, which stalled after a worker was kidnapped. He said over 80% of the road is already done and would be prioritised.

While noting that he also has he has a manifesto which will be published electronically for public scrutiny, the APGA flagbearer, who described himself as a banker by training, affirmed his word is his bond.

He added that if elected, he will regularly brief journalists on progress and challenges, inviting collaboration and ideas from the press for more quality and authentic representation of the good people of Anambra South.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of NUJ Anambra State Council, Comrade Dr. Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, and the Chairman of the Council’s Political Committee, Comrade Dr. Stanley Onunkwo, commended Nwachukwu’s detailed responses, describing him as a worthy successor to the late Senator Ubah, who was a friend of the union.

They also used the opportunity to invite him to the grand finale of the 2025 NUJ Press Week and Awards, which is being held on August 28 at the International Convention Centre (ICC), Awka, expressing confidence that he would return as Senator-elect after the polls.

Nwachukwu was accompanied to the Media Parley by campaign team members, APGA stakeholders, and other top government functionaries, including APGA Zonal Vice Chairman (Anambra South), Chief Ikem ‘Surplus’ Ewuzie; DG of Nwachukwu’s Campaign Organisation and former Chairman of Nnewi South Local Government, Hon. Henry Chieloka Okoye; as well as the MD/CEO of Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA), Mr. Tony Odili Ujubuoñu, among others.