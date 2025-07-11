Anambra South Senatorial District candidate of the Action Alliance AA Comerade Chijioke Onyekaonwu has stated that the Senatorial seat for the zone is not for Billionaires contending that they would end up compromising the collective interests of the masses.

Onyekaonwu who spoke to reporters in Awka Capital City noted that he is ready to lay down his life in a bid towards representing the people of the Senatorial District.

“If you look at the people running for this Senatorial District election they are all billionaires and people are asking why do you think that you can make it in the midst of billionaires?

“I say no ! The strong part of my ambition is that I am not a billionaire because the question arises, what are we looking for and the position is that of Senate and that is position of an errand man and it is not an Executive position.”

Onyekaonwu explained that the zone would surely have quality representation is a errand man goes to the red chambers to represent the people because he has not compromised in any way firm or manner.

“It would be easier for me to be errand man in the Senate than to be a billionaire in the Senate and they have multiple interests and there issues that people would want them to talk about at the National Assembly and they will go there and they will not say it because saying that would jeopardize their other interests.

“If you have Oil blocks and you people wants you to say things that would be against the federal government they will not do that and that is natural.

“But for somebody like me I believe that I will say those things that they are running away from and that would be to the interest of the people and the country in general.

” I will make sure that the infrastructure that is meant for Anambra South Senatorial District are provided and there shall be no compromise about that.

“By the time I may ran a full tenure we shall change the narrative about Anambra South Senatorial District and that is what we call populist representation and it is about the people,” he promised.

Onyekaonwu lamented the pains of business men and women from the zone adding that the reviving of the oldest Seaport in Nigeria at Osseaka and other businesses would be revived.

“We are people who are predominantly businessmen and women and I will not not just stop at trying to revamp the Osseaka Sea Port and I will go beyond that because there modern ways of providing those enablers.

“Containers come from China to Nnewi and it would not be opened until it gets to it’s destination and I will call the stakeholders to ask them what they want and there other ways of transporting goods down to the South East and it is going to be a collective responsibility,” he concluded.