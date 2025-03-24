Anambra South Coalition Insists On Zoning

Share

Ahead of the Anambra South Senatorial District bye-election, the Anambra South Coalition has insisted that, in the interest of equity and fair play, Nnewi North Local Government Area should produce the replacement for the late Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah in the Red Chambers.

The group has also given the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) a two-month ultimatum to conduct the bye-election, lamenting that for the past seven months, the district has lacked representation at the National Assembly.

Speaking on Monday in Awka, the Convener of the Coalition of Anambra South Progressives (COASP), Obi Chukwuemeka, emphasized the need for political parties to field candidates from Nnewi North once INEC declares the contest open.

“We want to seize this opportunity to urge all political parties to field candidates for the forthcoming Anambra South Senatorial bye-election from Nnewi North Local Government Area whenever INEC declares the contest open.

“This is not just a matter of political expediency but also one of equity, fairness, and closure.

“The people of Anambra South deserve to have options and to exercise their democratic right to choose their representative,” Chukwuemeka said.

He further stressed that political parties should consider empathy over political calculations, given that Nnewi North lost its son, Ifeanyi Ubah, while in active service.

“We believe that the right thing must be done in the spirit of fair play, justice, and equity, which embodies the “Be Your Brother’s Keeper” philosophy of Ndigbo.

“By fielding candidates from Nnewi North, whose son died in active service, we urge political parties to show empathy before prioritizing political expediency.”

On the role of INEC, Chukwuemeka called for a free, fair, and transparent election process.

“We urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the bye-election is conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

“The Commission must provide a level playing field for all candidates and ensure that the will of the people is reflected in the outcome of the election.

We also call on INEC to fix the date for the bye-election within the next two months.”

He further decried the lack of representation in the Senate, stating that it has negatively affected the region’s development.

“Infrastructure is decaying in Anambra South, while our youths and women yearn for empowerment. But because we do not have a representative in the Senate, we have no means to access what is due to us,” he said.

