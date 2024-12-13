Anambra South Byelection: PDP Group Backs Chris Uba To Succeed Ifeanyi Ubah

Share

The People’s Democratic Party Grassroots Alliance (PGA) insists there is no need for a fresh primary election for the Anambra South by-election.

Anambra South’s seat in the Senate became vacant following the death of Ifeanyi Ubah on July 27.

Meanwhile, seven party members have expressed their interest in occupying the seat.

According to the PGA Convener Earnest Nwankwo after the meeting of the group in Ekwulobia in the Aguata Local government area, Chris Uba should be the consensus candidate because is his contribution to the growth of the party.

He said:”We have just finished a meeting of our body which cuts across the entire Anambra South and we looked at all the people who are interested in the ticket and we found Chief Chris Uba as the only one who has the capacity to win the by-election.

“There is no one that does not know Chief Chris Uba and he has remained a loyal party member and he is the only aspirant that can match other candidates of other parties.

“Going to conduct a fresh primary will be a waste of time and resources and this may also lead to fresh issues that may arise from the election so it is fair and proper that our great party the PDP should endorse Chief Chris Uba as a consensus candidate for us to go into the by-election well prepared.”

