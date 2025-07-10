Anambra South By-Election: Tension In APGA As Aspirants Delay Consensus

There is mounting anxiety within the ranks of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ahead of the Anambra South Senatorial District primary election, scheduled for July 21, 2025.

Fueling the tension is the failure of the six major aspirants to agree on a consensus candidate, despite appeals from Governor Charles Soludo. The party leadership has also remained silent on the exact number of aspirants who have obtained nomination forms.

The deadline for the sale and return of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms expired on Tuesday, July 9, 2025, yet both the State Executive Committee and the National Working Committee (NWC) of APGA have not released the list of aspirants who submitted forms.

Additionally, the party is yet to unveil the members of the Screening Committee for the by-election, further compounding uncertainty and unease among party faithful.

At the APGA Zonal Secretariat in Agu-Awka, staff and officials declined to speak to the press, directing inquiries to the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

“It is not our place to provide such information here at the Zonal Secretariat, and not even the state party chairman can speak on it,” a party chieftain told New Telegraph.

“The party has set up a committee for that purpose, and we here are not in a position to say who the members are.”

Efforts to reach the National Chairman of APGA, Barrister Sylvester Ezeokenwa, were unsuccessful due to his involvement in the funeral arrangements of his late father.

Meanwhile, it was reliably gathered that the conclave of the six aspirants is still meeting behind closed doors to agree on a consensus candidate. However, fears persist that if a resolution is not reached soon, Governor Soludo may be forced to handpick a candidate for the party.

Governor Soludo had earlier urged the aspirants to produce a consensus candidate but warned that he would step in and choose one himself if they failed to do so. He also issued a stern caution that any aspirant unwilling to support the eventual candidate may as well exit the party and face him at the polls.