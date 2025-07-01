Anambra South By-Election: Soludo Advises APGA Aspirants To Settle For Consensus Candidate

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has advised the six aspirants to the to the vacant Anambra South seat in the Senate to enter a “Conclave” to present one of them as the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)’s candidate for the August 16 by-election.

The seat became vacant following ifeanyi Ubah’s death last year. Speaking at an APGA’s stakeholders’ meeting in Ekwulobia in the Aguata Local Government Area, Soludo said any aspirant that is chosen would received the support of the party.

He said: “I know that some people are gearing up for business during this primary election and it is not advisable for this to be a money thing so I urge the aspirants to go into a Conclave and nominate one person.