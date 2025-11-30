Anambra South APC Salutes Tinubu Over Reward For Loyalty

The Anambra South Senatorial District chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for upholding the principle of rewarding party loyalty in federal appointments across the states.

The party noted that, unlike in previous administrations where loyal party members, especially in Anambra were sidelined after general elections while non-members benefitted from key appointments, President Tinubu has shown clear commitment to recognising dedicated APC stakeholders.

This commendation follows the appointment of Dr. Nnoli Nkechi Gloria as Anambra State’s representative at the Federal Character Commission (FCC). Her nomination was recently approved by the National Assembly alongside those of other state representatives.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of APC in Anambra South, Comrade Izuchukwu Okeke, and Secretary, Comrade Uche Nkonye, the party described Nnoli’s appointment as “well-deserved,” expressing confidence that she would ensure effective representation for Anambra at the national level.

Okeke added that Dr. Nnoli’s extensive experience in public service would play a significant role in promoting equity, integrity, and fairness in the Federal Government’s efforts to ensure balanced distribution of opportunities across the country.

“We are extremely happy that our sister and daughter, Dr. Nnoli Nkechi Gloria, has been confirmed by the Senate. We are fully aware of her wealth of experience, which will no doubt contribute meaningfully to the vision and mission of the Commission,” Okeke said.

The APC leadership also thanked President Tinubu and the National Assembly for finding Dr. Nnoli worthy of the appointment, noting that her selection reflects a renewed commitment to rewarding long-standing party members.

Okeke stressed that the appointment marks a clear departure from past practices.

“In the past, appointments at the national level often went to non-party members who played no role in building the party. Today, a true party person has been appointed, and we commend Mr President for this strong reward for party loyalty,” he added.

The party urged Dr. Nnoli to continue to be a good ambassador of Anambra State and uphold the confidence reposed in her by both the Federal Government and the APC family.

“While we felicitate with our sister and daughter on her appointment, we urge her to remain a worthy representative of Anambra State and to continue to make the country proud in the discharge of her duties,” the statement concluded.