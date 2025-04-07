Anambra South APC Salutes Otu Over Conduct Of Guber Primary

Share

Anambra South chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday praised commended the seven-man Primary Election Committee headed by Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu for the conduct of Saturday’s primary that produced Nicholas Ukachukwu as the APC’s the candidate for the November 8 Anambra State governorship poll.

Anambra South APC Vice Chairman Tochikwu Okeke appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the APC National Working Committee (NWC) to assist Ukachukwu before and during the election.

He said: “We also express our deepest appreciation to the members and delegates of our great party for returning the candidacy of our party to Anambra South.

“We salute the Primary Election Committee led by Governor Bassey Otu for showing transparency, fairness in the discharge of its duties which has returned internal democracy to our party in Anambra State.”

