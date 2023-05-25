New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
Anambra Shuts Down 3 Hospitals Over Quackery

The Anambra State Government on Tuesday shutdown three hospitals indefinitely in Alor Idemili South Local Government Area of the state for quackery. The affected hospitals are Favour of God Hospital and Maternity; Bright Land Hospital and Maternity and Guard Odion Hospital and Maternity.

The Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Team of the Ministry of Health which frowned at the activities of the medical facilities, however, said that the hospital were operating either without approved licence, forged licence, unqualified staff or in unhygienic environment.

The Head, Medical Services Department of the state Ministry of Health, Dr Chukwulobelu Ugo- chukwu, who led the team, noted also that the hospitals were sanctioned for employing uncertified medical personnel He advised patients in the affected hospitals to visit the Government General Hospital for proper medical care instead of risking their lives at the substandard facilities.

