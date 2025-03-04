Anambra Shuns Stay At Home Order , Opens Markets As Police, Army Step Up Security

Share

Traders and commercial vehicle operators in Anambra State called the bluff of Stay At Home Order by gunmen and opened their shops and parks to do business yesterday.

Recall that in the past, traders and commuters have always been apprehensive of doing business on Mondays in the state and across the South East for fear of being attacked by gunmen.

But this yesterday, banks, markets and motor parks opened for their routine businesses without fear of any form of molestation or attack.

Speaking with reporters, the traders lamented that they are losing a lot due to the Sit At Home Order, adding that most of their customers are afraid to do business with them most Mondays.

Mrs Ada Nwokoye said, “What is the point telling us to stay at home when you did not provide food for us to eat?” “How about those that depend on daily job to feed their families and you tell them to stay at home and who and how do they feed their families?”

At most markets in Onitsha, Awka, Ekwulobia and Nnewi commercial activities were reactivated due to improved security situation in those towns as a joint team of Army, Police and the Agunechemba Security Squad has taken over operations and formations in the area.

During this Monday Stay At Home, the Anambra State Police command deployed officers and men in the state for effective information gathering and to avert attacks by gunmen which led to the opening of most of the markets in the state.

Speaking during inspection of markets and motor parks, Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochikwu Ikenga said; “The CP Ikioye Orutugu, was concerned about how the illegal act has negatively affected the social and economic growth of the state.

He emphasised on the need to educate the public about the negative impacts of the order and promised to promote a return to normalcy in the state.

“This is among the strategies of the new leadership of the Anambra State Police Command to address the attitude of the people on ideology based on crime.

“This includes attack of unsuspecting members of the public, security personnel, kidnapping/ abduction of persons and destruction of government infrastructures and other sundry offences.

“The CP noted that Anambra State is blessed with vibrant, energetic and enterprising people full of potential. “These potentials can only be fully realised in a peaceful, secure environment.

