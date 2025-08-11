The Anambra Beach Soccer Association (ABSA) has announced that preparations have been finalised for the second round of the Nigeria Beach Soccer League, scheduled to begin in Nnewi on August 21.

ABSA’s Director of Media, Okwudili Awam, in a statement on Monday, said the matches will take place at the beach soccer stadium located within the Nnewi High School premises.

Eight teams are to compete, including Kebbi Fishers, Ibom, Nmako Patigi, Kada, Kebbi United, Jigawa Golden Stars, Niger and the hosts, Anambra Beach Soccer Warriors

READ ALSO

“We are thrilled to inform lovers of beach soccer that Anambra will host the second round of the 2025 NBSL commencing on Aug. 21st, 2025.

Preparation is in top gear for the smooth hosting of the 2025 National Beach Soccer League, and I can assure you that Anambra is ready.

“The league is going to have eight teams in two groups, and it will be held between Aug. 21 and 23.

“We had a good hosting in 2024, and it can be better and bigger this time around,” he said.

Awam extended an open invitation to the public, particularly corporate organisations, to partner with ABSA, while also calling on sports journalists to provide robust coverage of the event.