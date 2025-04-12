Anambra Service Commanders Set To Launch Security Initiative

Share

Drawing inspiration from the security architecture established by the Anambra State Government, service commanders in the State are set to launch Operation Udo Ga Chi, a security initiative aimed at tackling kidnapping and other violent crimes.

The operation, tagged “Zero Tolerance to Kidnapping and Other Violent Crimes in Anambra State”, is scheduled to be officially flagged off on Monday in Awka, the State capital.

According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, the initiative is a collaborative effort involving various security agencies.

These include the Nigerian Army (302 Artillery Regiment), the Navy (Naval Outpost), the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Customs Service, and the Anambra State Vigilante Service, all under the coordination of the Nigerian Police Force.

The meeting to formalize the operation was held at the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, fwc, MNIPS, PhD, on April 11, 2025, in Awka.

“The timing of this operation, coinciding with the Easter season celebrations, underscores the security agencies’ commitment to maintaining peace and order during festive periods and beyond,” the statement read.

The initiative aims to prevent all violent crimes, with a particular focus on kidnapping, ensuring a safer environment for both residents and visitors throughout the Easter season and thereafter.

The operation will emphasize community engagement, encouraging collaboration with the public to gather intelligence and prevent crime.

It aims to foster trust and cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

“This is a proactive policing strategy, community-based and community-driven designed to tackle security challenges in Anambra State,” the Commissioner of Police said.

He added that the Police, in collaboration with other agencies, is dedicated to building a safer and more secure state through collective action and sustained vigilance.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

