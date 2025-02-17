Anambra Security Threatens To Arrest Ladies Without Bra, Pants

Share

An Anambra State security outfit has declared its intention to arrest women seen in public without bras or panties.

New Telegraph who made this known via his X handle said that women wearing only panties in public would also face arrest.

According to the video, an official of the security outfit, speaking in Igbo, claimed the directive was issued by the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

However, Anambra authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the announcement.

Meanwhile, reacting to the viral video, a former Senator from Kaduna State, Shehu Sani, on Monday on his X handle wondered how the security will verify compliance by ladies and if the law is also applicable to men.

He wrote, “Anambra’s Bra and Pant law; I don’t know if the Pant law is applicable to Men….and how can the security outfit verify ladies compliance??”

