Anambra Security Chiefs Meet Ahead Of Tinubu’s Visit

With just three days to the scheduled working visit of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to Anambra State, top security chiefs in the State have met in a marathon five-hour closed-door session to finalize security arrangements and ensure a smooth, hitch-free visit.

The high-level meeting, which took place on Monday, brought together service commanders and heads of key security agencies, who deliberated extensively on intelligence reports, threat assessments, and coordinated deployment strategies across major flashpoints in the State.

In a statement issued by the Anambra State Police Command, the Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that the meeting focused on enhancing inter-agency collaboration, operational planning, and contingency measures to secure the President, government officials, and the public during the high-profile event.

“The deliberations focused on reviewing current security intelligence, assessing threat levels, and implementing fortified security measures within the capital city and across strategic locations,” Ikenga stated.

“This comprehensive security approach reflects the commitment of Anambra State’s security architecture to guaranteeing the safety of the visiting President, dignitaries, and citizens, while sustaining peace and stability across the State.”

Agencies present at the meeting included the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security, Air Vice Marshal Ben Chiobi (Rtd).

Meanwhile, the Anambra State capital, Awka, is undergoing visible transformations in preparation for the visit. The State government has announced temporary traffic diversions within the capital territory, as final beautification works and cleanup exercises intensify.

Commissioner for Works, Ifeanyi Okeoma, confirmed that contractors handling various strategic projects have completed and handed over their assignments. “We are set for the Presidential visit. As I speak to you, all our contractors have concluded their jobs and handed them over to the state government,” he said.

Among the completed projects are sections of the new Government House and the Solution Fun City in Awka, both of which are expected to feature in the President’s itinerary during his visit.

The working visit of President Tinubu is scheduled for Thursday, 8th May 2025, with high expectations from stakeholders across the State.

