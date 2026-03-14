Anambra Security Arrests Native Doctor Over Illegal Practices

On Friday, the Anambra State security outfit, Agunechemba arrested a native doctor, John Ezenagu, popularly known as “Mmou Mmili Afulu Anya,” for allegedly going against the Homeland Security Law.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Ezenagu was taken to his house in Nnewi, for a thorough search and to give explanations regarding his operations.

Speaking during the parade, the Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Community Security, Ken Emeakayi, said the native doctor allegedly lured young men and women, promising them quick wealth if they bathed in the stream behind his house.

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According to Emeakayi, such acts are against the state’s Homeland Security Law, noting that the native doctor had earlier been cautioned over his activities but continued with the practice.

He said, “After investigations, he would be handed over to the police for further investigation, after which he would face prosecution if found culpable.”

However, while speaking to journalists, Ezenagu apologised for his actions, saying he was ignorant of the law, and pleaded with Governor Soludo, the Anambra State Government, and the people of Anambra State to pardon him, promising not to engage in such acts anymore.