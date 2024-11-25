Anambra Secures $500m Investment Funding Partnership Agreements’

Share

Anambra State government, at the weekend, said it has secured investment funding and strategic partnership of over $500 million from the various agreements signed at the end of the second edition of its investment summit held on November 14.

The summit tagged; “Changing Gears: Accelerating Anambra’s Economic Transformation” with development partners, financial institutions, captains of industries, and government officials in attendance to discuss investment opportunities in the State.

Managing Director of Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA), Mr Mark Okoye, who gave the post-summit summary in Awka said the state was poised to become a leading economic hub in Nigeria.

Okoye said in 2023, Anambra secured $250 million from Afreximbank to finance infrastructures for its major projects including Anambra Mixed-Use Industrial City (AMIC) master plan, Anambra Intra-City Rail, among others.

