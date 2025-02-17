Anambra Seals Off Billionaire Native Doctor’s Shrine, ‘Bethsaida River’

Share

…as life stock, totem traders count loses

The Anambra State Government through the Agunechemba Security Squad has sealed off the church and shrines of yet another billionaire native doctor known as Onyeze Jesus, aka Aka Na Sa Uchu meaning the hand that washes off bad luck.

Also sealed off is his popular Bethsaida River where he is alleged to be ‘washing off’ ill luck of young men and women and ultimately make them millionaires after the rituals.

This is coming as traders who deal on local life stock and totems of traditional worship count their loses following the clamp down on fake native doctors and members of their congregation.

Speaking shortly after Onyeze Jesus was apprehended at his home in Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, the Special Adviser to Gov Charles Soludo on Community Security, Prince Kenneth Emeakayi, explained that;

“As you can see we are here at the premises of Onyeze Jesus aka Aka Na Sa Uchu and this is on the account of petitions from members of the public and those around to the Anambra State government.

“On the account of those petitions, as well as several videos and those videos are also online and in the videos we saw Onyeze Jesus where he was advertising what he does and charms he does for people.

“In line with the Laws of Anambra State which is Anambra Homeland security laws, we came here to see the church and the Bethsaida River that cures all manner of illnesses.”

Continuing Emeakayi stated that: “The Homeland laws of Anambra State is not against any religion or any kind of religion, because there is freedom of religion and worship and we are not against it.”

