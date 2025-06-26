Anambra Schools’ Sport Hits Crucial Stage

The finals of the 3rd edition of the Anambra State Schools Sports Initiative (ANSSI), a competition for primary and secondary schools, has entered a crucial stage with schools within the state looking forward to outwitting one another.

There are 10 events to be competed for ranging from ayo to volleyball with more finals expected to take place today.

The grand finale started on Tu and is expected to end tomorrow with finals in football and some track and field events while some of the other sports like table tennis, volleyball, basketball, and swimming will have their finals today.

Yesterday, some events like taekwondo were concluded with the medals going to different schools, especially in the Poomsae event.

The dominant school in the volleyball remain Washington School which are going to be playing in the finals of both the boys U-14 and U-18, same as the girls U-14 and also in the semifinal of the girls U-18, meeting Stella Maris, Umueri in the second semifinal this morning.