Anambra Revenue Director Dismisses Intimidation Revenue Agents

The Director of Operations of the Anambra Internal Revenue Services (AIRS), Dr Christian Madubuko has dismissed reports that he and his team have been interesting and harassing Revenue Agents employed to collect taxes for the state government.

Maduka in a statement contended that those arrested were touts who have been involved in the use of narcotics and other dangerous drugs to attack innocent motorists under the guise of collecting revenue for the government.

“It has come to the notice of the Department of Operations of the Anambra Internal Revenue Service (AIRS), the news making rounds by a group called Concerned Anambra Citizens that Dr Madubuko being the Executive Director Operations is intimidating, framing up and playing a game of propaganda as well as arresting legitimate revenue officers working with Bigly Oil and Gas Services, who are partners of AiRS”

“However, the people arrested were those involved in”;

“Collection of cash ranging from N15,000 to N100,000 instead of the stipulated 1,000 to 12,000 depending on the vehicle and diverting same to different bank accounts. Evidence of the bank accounts is available, and some of the owners of those accounts are now suddenly concerned about Anambra citizens.

What a cheap propaganda”

“Another set of people arrested by mini truck drivers were found with different tickets with inscriptions of a political party and amounts ranging from N1,000 to N15,000 being monies they forced out from the same drivers already enrolled in the state’s tax net with the intention to give this administration a bad name”

“It is becoming clearer that the crop of people making the false news is deeply involved in this business of illegally and manually collecting and sharing government revenues. These set of people create a very bad image of the state, and we will not relent in handling their matters professionally until they start doing the right thing”

“Nobody will see a genuine revenue agent working for the state government or its partner in the right way and dare to arrest him or her”

“Our job is to boost the revenue base of the state, and we are committed to doing that. That is our clear mandate that must be fearlessly pursued”

“Those crying wolves are the very people who are distorting and thwarting every effort geared towards digitalizing the Anambra revenue system”

“Their goal is that the Anambra revenue generation system must remain in its analogue form so that they will continue to feed fat on the state resources”

” Digitalizing the system will put them out of business, and that is why they found favour with their co-travellers in AIRS to do everything humanly possible in their power to hunt down Dr Christian Madubuko knowing fully well that only Madubuko can catch them easily. If not, why are they out to stop the Executive Director In charge of operations from going to the field”

“What we are doing is in accordance and in conformity with Mr. Governor’s mantra of disruptive change to achieve a livable homeland we and our children can be proud of”

“Disruptive change is a major transformation that takes place within an organisation. This type of change can be triggered by a number of different factors, ranging from technological development to changes in the political landscape. Disruptive change leads to the displacement of the old established business order”

“It creates new markets, products, and services and leads to the displacement of established players in the old order. As such, we are not surprised seeing what is playing out from the camps of the old order”