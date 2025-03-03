Anambra Residents Shun Sit At Home Order, Open Markets 

Share

Traders and Commercial vehicle operators in Anambra State ignored the Sit At Home Order by gunmen as they opened their shops and parks to do businesses on Monday.

It would be recalled in the past that traders and commuters have always been apprehensive of doing businesses every Monday in Anambra state for fear of being attacked by suspected gunmen in the areas.

But on Monday, Banks, Markets and Motor parks opened for their routine businesses without fear of any form of molestation or attack.

Speaking with reporters the traders lamented recorded losses in the past due to the Sit At Home Order adding that most of their customers are afraid to do business with them on Mondays.

Ada Nwokoye said ” What is the point telling us to stay at home when you did not provide food for us to eat?

“How about those that depend on daily job to feed their family and you tell them to stay at home. Wwlho and how do they feed their families?”

At most markets in Onitsha, Awka , Ekwulobia and Nnewi commercial activities have been reactivated due to the improved security situation in those towns as a joint team ot Army , Police and the Agunechemba Security Squad have taken over operations and formations in the area.

During the previous Sit At Home, the Anambra Police Command redeployed officers and men in the state for effective information gathering and to avert attacks by gunmen which led to the the opening of most markets in the state.

Speaking during the inspection of markets and motor parks in Anambra state, the Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochikwu Ikenga said; “The CP Ikioye Orutugu was concerned about how the illegal act has negatively affected the social and economic growth of the State.

“He emphasized on the need to educate the public about the negative impacts of the order and promised to promote a return to normalcy in the State

“This is among the strategies of the new leadership of the Anambra State Police Command to address the attitude of the people on ideology based on crime.

“This includes attack of unsuspecting members of the public, security personnel, kidnapping/abduction of persons and destruction of government infrastructures and other sundry offences.

“The CP noted that Anambra State is blessed with vibrant, energetic and enterprising people full of potential.

“These potentials can only be fully realized in a peaceful, secure environment.”

He also stated that the State mainly survives on buying and selling and encourages Ndi Anambra/residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear.

He assured that the Police and other security agencies have taken over the streets especially on Mondays and other days to sustain safety in the State.

He further assured that the Police is collaborating with local leaders and stakeholders to address the underlying issues driving the “Sit-At-Home” order and find a lasting solution to the menace.

