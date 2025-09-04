Anambra Residents Commission 15km Agu Awka Road Project

Over 1,600 buildings in Agu Awka, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, have been saved from flood disaster following the reconstruction of a 15-kilometre road by the state government.

The Book Foundation–Unizik–Immigration Road, long described as a death trap, had over the past three years left residents displaced and more than 1,600 houses submerged during rainy seasons.

The newly completed road is now easing the plight of residents, commercial transport operators, and businesses in the area.

Speaking at the commissioning of the project, the Secretary of Awka South LGA, Mr. Peter Nosike Uyanwune, who represented the Chairman, Prince Chinedu Okafor, commended Governor Charles Soludo for delivering on his promise.

“This road during the rainy season was always flooded, and uncountable buildings were submerged. But with this reconstruction, lives and properties have been saved,” Uyanwune said.

The Chairman of APGA Ward 8, Chief Nathan Obikwelu, described the road as “the sick baby of the area,” recalling how it had crippled transportation for years. He noted that the intervention came after persistent appeals to the governor by key stakeholders, including the Awka Capital City Development Authority (ACTDA).

Commercial operators also expressed relief. Mr. Mohammed Audu, Chairman of Okada riders in the area, said poor road conditions had forced riders to frequent mechanics daily. “But today, all those challenges are over. We are grateful to Governor Soludo,” he added.

Councilor for Agu Awka Ward 8, Mr. Olisa Nwabunia, hailed the project as a reaffirmation of government presence, promising to mobilize electoral support in appreciation. Similarly, the Vice Chairman of the ward, Mrs. Onyeka Uchegbu, urged authorities to construct speed bumps along the road to protect it from heavy-duty vehicles.

Residents say the project has not only eased transportation but also restored confidence in the state government’s commitment to infrastructure development.