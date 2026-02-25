Anambra Rep Demands Probe Into Attack On Obi, Oyegun, Other ADC Chieftains

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Peter Uzokwe (ADC, Anambra), has called for a thorough investigation into the alleged attack on the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and other party leaders in Benin, Edo State on Tuesday.

Uzokwe, who made the call at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, condemned the act and charged the acting Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu to take the case as a litmus test.

“I condemn this heinous act in the strongest possible terms. An attack on a presidential aspirant is not merely an attack on an individual; it is a direct assault on our democracy, our constitutional order, and the collective right of Nigerians to freely choose their leaders without fear, intimidation, or violence.

“I demand an immediate, transparent, and independent investigation into this disturbing incident. The perpetrators, sponsors, and collaborators, no matter how highly placed, must be identified and brought to justice. Anything short of this will send a dangerous signal that political violence is tolerated”.

According to the lawmaker, “Democracy thrives on healthy competition of ideas, not bullets, not violence, and certainly not assassination plots. It is unacceptable that in a democratic society, a political figure can be subjected to such grave danger while engaging with citizens”.

The lawmaker also tasked the Edo state governor to come clean on the issue, saying, “I call on the Governor of Edo State, as the Chief Security Officer of the State, Mr Monday Okpebholo, to immediately address this development and take responsibility for ensuring the safety and security of all political actors within his jurisdiction, irrespective of party affiliation. It is said that accountability is an elite mentality; the governor should be accountable and take responsibility for incidents like this.

“I urge security agencies to act swiftly and professionally. I urge political leaders across party lines to condemn this act unequivocally. And I urge Nigerians to remain calm but vigilant.

“Nigeria’s democracy is bigger than any party or individual. We must collectively resist every attempt to drag our nation into chaos and lawlessness. Political disagreements must remain within the bounds of civility and law.

“Let this serve as a warning: any attempt to undermine democracy through violence will be resisted by all patriots who believe in the rule of law and the sanctity of the ballot. We must protect our democracy. We must protect our political process. And we must protect every Nigerian’s right to aspire, to campaign, and to lead without fear”, he stated.