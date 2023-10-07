Anambra Recruits Over 300 Youths For Revenue Collection

…As Body Denies Violence Against Motorists.

Against the reports in some quarters that the Anambra State government have been using touts as Revenue Agents to intimidate and molest motorists in the course of revenue enforcement, over 300 youths have so far been trained and engaged to collect revenue from motorists in the area.

According to the Revenue Cooperate Agents, Bigly Oil and Gas Ltd. is charged with the responsibility of collecting revenue from the government; the use of touts and miscreants to enforce revenue collection has become a thing of the past.

Speakers to reporters in Awka the Project Manager of Bigly Oil and Gas Mr Chukwuma Nwabuikwu Micheal noted that the essence of government engaging its services is to collect revenue technologically adding that over 300 youths have been trained and employed for that purpose.

“We have over 300 Anambra youths trained and engaged for the purposes of collecting revenue for the government and we collected their details such as passport, NIN numbers even to their towns and Community levels and passed it to the office of the Special Adviser to the governor on Security Matters ”

“Before then when we commenced operations in the state on September 26th this year we organized a three-week training for the theme to function very well as a body”

Nwabuikwu however dismissed allegations that its officers and staff have been molesting and intimidating Innocent motorists after being on drugs contending that ;

“We have banned them from the use of drugs of any kind as well as drinks while working for us and not even cigarettes and any of them found wanting would face the full wrath of the law”

“So anyone accusing us of using touts that are on hard drugs is making a mistake and misleading the public and thus should be dismissed as we are a corporate body that discharges our functions with civility”

*We are working in partnership with the Anambra Internal Revenue Services AIRS and the state government to close all revenue leakages and increase the revenue profile of the state government ” he said.