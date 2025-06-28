Anambra Records Over 100 Land Disputes Daily — Orutugu

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has raised alarm over the increasing number of land-related disputes in the state, disclosing that the Command receives over 100 land cases daily.

CP Orutugu made the disclosure during a courtesy visit to the Traditional Ruler of Upko Community in Dunukofia Local Government Area, Igwe Robert Ezeh, where he also advocated the revival of traditional crime-fighting methods across the state’s 179 communities to instill discipline and deter criminality among the youth.

He lamented the growing cases of land grabbing and the critical role traditional institutions must play in tackling the menace.

“The major challenge I face as Commissioner of Police is land grabbing. Every morning, we are inundated with cases—President Generals wanting to usurp the role of traditional rulers, younger men attempting to unseat President Generals, and family members—mothers, sons, husbands, brothers—embroiled in land disputes,” he said.

According to the CP, many of the petitions received begin with allegations of armed robbery, kidnapping, or attempted murder, but ultimately turn out to be cases rooted in land disputes.

“There is a need to redefine land ownership in Anambra. Most of the violent crimes—killings, attempted assassinations, kidnappings—stem from unresolved land issues. These disputes even affect in-laws after decades of marriage when wealth and property come into play,” he added.

On the moral decline among youths, CP Orutugu decried the erosion of discipline and values that previously guided young people in Anambra.

“An average Anambra youth used to be known for pursuing education and also learning a trade. Today, apprentices barely spend two years before dropping out. They return in flashy cars to mock their masters who spent years training them,” he lamented.

He blamed the failure of parents, especially mothers, for not questioning the source of sudden wealth among their children.

“You see young girls using iPhone 16s, and their mothers proudly take pictures with the phones without asking where they got them. In our days, such things were unheard of. Now, when children misbehave, mothers confront teachers instead of supporting discipline,” he said.

CP Orutugu called for the formal recognition of traditional institutions in governance, particularly in the area of moral guidance and youth reformation.

“We need to restore that traditional sense of fear—where wrongdoers knew there were spiritual or communal consequences. That fear kept youths in check, and it’s time we revived it,” he noted.

In his remarks, the Traditional Ruler of Upko Community, Igwe Robert Ezeh, reaffirmed the readiness of traditional rulers to continue supporting security agencies in combating crime.

“We have always worked closely with security operatives, and our local vigilante groups synergize with conventional forces to ensure peace and order. Crime-fighting is not the sole responsibility of the police—it’s a collective duty,” the monarch said.