Anambra PPRO Receives IGP Award

The Anambra state Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochikwu Ikenga has emerged as the best Police Public Relations Officer in the country.

In a keenly contested position across the thirty six state Police Commands including Abuja Tochikwu Ikenga emerged the best in the country which was instituted by the Inspector General of Police.

Speaking to reporters over the award Ikenga explained that the award is a challenge to more work adding that he owes gratitude to the Nigerian Police as well as the Zone 13 Police Command and the Anambra state Police Command for giving him the opportunity to serve while promising to do better.

“This award does not make me extraordinary. I carry it with honour of humility and with the fierce determination to do even more. I have seen men and women who represent the very best of our nation — officers who, through sweat and sacrifice, courage and character, have risen above the call of duty”

“My greatest resource is the trust of the people we serve and we are ready to serve you better. Please don’t get tired of assessing us. It is from your comments that inform most of the decisions we take as a Command ”

“Given the above, the award is a commitment and reaffirmation of the Anambra State Police Command’s greater dedication to protecting with courage and serving with compassion,” he said.

