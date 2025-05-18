Anambra Poly Seeks Affiliation With Federal Poly, Oko For HND Programmes

Share

The management of Anambra State Polytechnic, Mgbakwu, has proposed an academic affiliation with Federal Polytechnic, Oko, to enable the institution commence Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes.

Leading a delegation of principal officers and staff on a courtesy visit to the Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie, the Rector of Anambra State Polytechnic, Dr. Njideka Rita Chiekezie, emphasized that the proposed collaboration was inspired by OkoPoly’s rich expertise and track record in running HND programmes.

Dr. Chiekezie noted that Anambra State Polytechnic currently offers National Diploma (ND) programmes across four schools: Engineering Technology, Management Sciences, Science and Technology, and Agriculture.

According to her, the affiliation would facilitate seamless academic progression for ND graduates into HND programmes, enhance academic collaboration, and boost student mobility.

“We respectfully seek your institution’s valued support and collaboration in advancing our academic objectives,” she stated.

She explained that the polytechnic, established in 2017 from the former Anambra State College of Agriculture, is currently facing challenges in initiating HND programmes due to limited resources and rigorous accreditation requirements.

During the visit, Dr. Chiekezie also congratulated Dr. Awuzie on her recent appointment as the substantive Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, commending her visible achievements and the positive reports surrounding her administration.

A highlight of the visit was the donation of 500 academic journals and textbooks to Federal Polytechnic, Oko, as a gesture of goodwill and academic partnership.

In her response, Dr. Awuzie expressed delight at the visit and welcomed the proposed collaboration, assuring the visiting team of her institution’s willingness to support the initiative.

“My doors are always open to meaningful collaborations that will benefit both staff and students,” she said.

Share