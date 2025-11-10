Anambra Poll: Why I Lost My Polling Unit – Moghalu

Following the declaration of the incumbent Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, as the winner of the November 8 gubernatorial election, George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP) has explained why he lost in his polling unit, Uruagu Ward 1, Nnewi North LGA.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that at polling unit 017, which has 463 registered voters, only 86 were accredited for the election.

Governor Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) led the unit with 57 votes, while Moghalu of the LP secured 22 votes.

Speaking on Sunday on Channels Television programme, Moghalu stated that he could not match the cash offered by other candidates and therefore refused to engage in vote-buying.

According to him, many voters in his polling unit succumbed to the lure of money due to their financial difficulties, specifically accusing the ruling party in Anambra of orchestrating most of the alleged vote-buying activities.

He claimed several party agents, some already arrested for vote-buying, were seen wearing APGA tags, insisting that he would have won if the election had been free, fair, and devoid of cash inducements.

“Yes, because I couldn’t afford how much that was being paid. I couldn’t pay, and I refused to pay, I refused to get involved,” Moghalu said when asked if his loss in the polling unit was related to vote-buying.

“So, they have too much money to buy votes, and what do you expect my people to do? They fell because a lot of them are poor.

“Some of them are on record as having been seen purchasing votes. There’s even a commissioner who was also caught on camera buying votes in my particular constituency,” Moghalu said.