Anambra Poll: Ukachukwu Yet to Decide On Tribunal

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the Anambra State election, Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu, has stated that he is yet to decide whether to challenge the election outcome, alleging that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) engaged in violence and widespread vote buying.

Ukachukwu accused security agents of arresting his supporters on behalf of APGA and said many were deprived of funds for feeding on election day. He expressed particular concern over the burning of the house of a young widow in Anambra East, a supporter whose influence reportedly contributed to APC’s victory in her ward.

“Today she is homeless, and the police have not arrested anyone,” Ukachukwu lamented. He added that all those arrested during the election were APC members.

However, he emphasized that he would not make a decision on legal action until all election data are collected and consulted with his party.

“I am still collecting information and data. Once we have all the facts and consult with my party, we will decide on the next course of action. We cannot rush into a decision,” he said.

Ukachukwu also criticized APGA for allegedly buying votes, noting that the over 90,000 votes he received came from voters who refused to be influenced by cash inducements.

He argued that the election results largely reflected where votes were bought, adding that APC’s performance shows the party has established a lasting presence in Anambra State, contrary to claims that it had no significant support prior to the election.