Anambra Poll: Ubah’s Political Structure Yet to Endorse Any Aspirant 

The political family of the late Senator, Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah has said it has not endorsed any aspirant for the 2025 Anambra governorship election.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, during a press conference at La Luna Hotel and Suites, Awka, organized by the leadership of the political groups aligned with the late senator.

The structure, which comprises various groups including the Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation, Ifeanyi Ubah Solidarity Movement, Ikemba Women Initiative, Ubah Disciples, Afa Igbo Efu Na Solidarity Movement, and Ubahnation Media Center, among others reiterated its commitment to upholding Ubah’s legacy and vision for a better Anambra State.

“As we continue to mourn the painful and untimely departure of our beloved Principal, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, we remain dedicated to his ideals and vision for Anambra.

“Regarding the forthcoming November 8, 2025, governorship election, we wish to inform the general public, our supporters, and political stakeholders that we have not endorsed or thrown our weight behind any aspirant,” the statement read

The group emphasized that its political structure is founded on principles of human capacity development, infrastructural transformation, and selfless service.

It further noted that it is scrutinizing the backgrounds, leadership qualities, and commitments of aspirants to ensure alignment with the core values championed by the late senator.

“Senator Ubah stood for good governance, economic empowerment, security, and inclusive leadership that prioritizes the welfare of the people,” the statement continued.

“We urge the public, especially our loyal supporters, not to be misled by speculations or unfounded claims from individuals attempting to exploit our political structure for personal interests.”

The leadership assured that it is consulting widely and will make a strategic decision at the appropriate time, ensuring that its endorsement aligns with the late senator’s vision and aspirations for the state.

